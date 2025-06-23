Dilip Doshi, former India spinner, passes away at 77 in London Dilip Doshi was a late bloomer in Test cricket, having made his debut after 30. He still managed to pick more than 100 wickets in 33 matches that he played for India. Doshi has passed away aged 77, the BCCI confirmed.

New Delhi:

Former India spinner Dilip Doshi has passed away aged 77 in London, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Monday. Doshi, a late bloomer in Test cricket, played 33 Test matches for India and had picked 114 wickets during his days.

The Indian Board shared the development through a social media post. "The BCCI mourns the sad demise of former India spinner, Dilip Doshi, who has unfortunately passed away in London. May his soul rest in peace," the BCCI wrote in a social media post.

