MLC 2025: Kieron Pollard scripts history, becomes first player to compete in 700 T20 matches MI New York's Kieron Pollard etched his name in the history books after he competed in the 700th game of his T20 career as MI New York took on San Francisco Unicorns in the ongoing Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025.

New Delhi:

Game 14 of the ongoing MLC (Major League Cricket) 2025 saw San Francisco Unicorns taking on MI New York. Both sides locked horns at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, on Tuesday, June 24. With both sides facing off in the clash, all the limelight is on veteran all-rounder Kieron Pollard.

It is worth noting that the clash against San Francisco Unicorns is the 700th game of Pollard’s career. Revered as one of the greatest all-rounders for the West Indies of his generation, Pollard continues to give it his all for MI New York in the ongoing MLC.

Interestingly, after 699 T20s played, Pollard has amassed 13,634 runs to his name with an average of 31.34 runs as well. Furthermore, with the ball, Pollard has taken 326 wickets as well, with an economy of 8.26.

San Francisco Unicorns register second highest total in MLC history

Speaking of the game between Unicorns and New York, the clash began with San Francisco coming in to bat first after losing the toss. The side got off to an exceptional start with the bat as openers Matthew Short and Tim Seifert scored 91 and 26 runs, respectively.

Furthermore, Jake Fraser-McGurk put in a brilliant knock as well, where he scored 64 runs in 26 deliveries. Sanjay Krishnamurthi went unbeaten on a score of 27 runs, with Hassan Khan added 31* runs. Through some excellent performance with the bat, San Francisco Unicorns went on to post a total of 246 runs in the first innings of the game, which is the second-highest total in the history of the MLC.

As for MI New York, Kieron Pollard was the highest wicket-taker in the first innings with two wickets to his name. Nosthush Kenjige and Naveen-ul-Haq took one wicket each as well. New York will have to put in their best performance with the bat if they are looking to chase down the mammoth target.