Shreyanka Patil, Shabnim Ismail among overseas players picked in WCPL draft With the WCPL (Women's Caribbean Premier League) 2025 draft being held on June 23, the likes of Shreyanka Patil, Shikha Pandey, Salonee Dangore, Shabnim Ismail, and many more overseas stars were drafted into the various sides ahead of the start of the new season.

New Delhi:

With the fourth season of the WCPL (Women’s Caribbean Premier League) 2025 all set to kick off on September 6 and to be held until September 17, 2025, the various franchises from the competition announced their draft picks. The draft was held on Monday, June 23.

In the draft, the likes of Shreyanka Patil, Shikha Pandey, and Salonee Dangore were picked by the various franchises. It is worth noting that Barbados Royals roped in Shreyanka Patil, whereas Trinbago Knight Riders brought in Shikha Pandey and Salonee Dangore.

It is interesting to note that Shreyanka Patil missed the WPL 2025, citing injury issues, and has not played competitive cricket since October 2024. As for Shikha Pandey, the 36-year-old represented Trinbago Knight Riders in the previous edition of the WCPL.

Chamari Athapaththu, Shabnim Ismail among other overseas stars in the tournament

Furthermore, the likes of Chamari Athapaththu, Shabnim Ismail, and Laura Harris will be some other stars who will be a part of the overseas batch in the upcoming WCPL season.

Athapaththu will also be joining Barbados Royals in the WCPL 2025, with Shabnim Ismail and Laura Harris being a part of Amazon Warriors. It is worth noting that the previous edition of the WCPL was won by Barbados Royals after they defeated Trinbago Knight Riders in the final of the tournament.

WCPL squads

Barbados Royals: Hayley Matthews, Chinelle Henry, Afy Fletcher, Aaliyah Alleyne, Kycia Knight, Steffie Soogrim, Shamilia Connell, Sheneta Grimmond, Qiana Joseph, Trishan Holder, NaiJanni Cumberbatch, Chamari Athapaththu, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Webb, Shreyanka Patil

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Stafanie Taylor, Ashmini Munisar, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Chedean Nation, Plaffiana Millington, Britney Cooper, Kaysia Schultz, Shemaine Campbelle, Karishma Ramharack, Nyia Latchman, Realeanna Grimmond, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Shabnim Ismail, Laura Harris, Madeline Penna

Trinbago Knight Riders: Deandra Dottin, Shabika Gajnabi, Shawnisha Hector, Rashada Williams, Nerissa Crafton, Jahzara Claxton, Zaida James, Jannillea Glasgow, Keila Elliott, Abigail Bryce, Samara Ramnath, Jess Jonassen, Lizelle Lee, Shikha Pandey, Salonee Dangore