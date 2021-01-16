IND vs AUS 4th Test | That shot from 'experienced' Rohit Sharma was inexcusable: Sanjay Manjrekar

Image Source : TWITTER/ICC Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma had to face the heat after he threw his wicket away on Day 2 of the ongoing Gabba Test between Australia and India. Vice-captain Rohit was six runs shy of his half-century when he gifted his wicket to off-spinner Nathan Lyon. Rohit tried to clear the rope but was caught by Mitchell Starc at mid-on in the 20th over.

Being an experienced batsman, Rohit's shot selection was questioned by many fans. Former India batsman and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar also termed Rohit's shot as 'inexcusable'.

"Considering the experience missing in the team, that shot from an experienced Rohit Sharma was inexcusable," Manjrekar wrote on Twitter.

Considering the experience missing in the team, that shot from an experienced Rohit Sharma was inexcusable. #AUSvsIND — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) January 16, 2021

India lost their second wicket when Rohit was sent back by Lyon. Earlier, the hosts had lost Shubman Gill cheaply on 7. However, after the departure of both the openers, skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara steadied the innings and remained unbeaten. India ended the day with 62/2 on the board.

Legendary India opener Sunil Gavaskar was also unhappy with Rohit's 'irresponsible' shot. "That's an unbelievable and irresponsible shot from Rohit Sharma. You've just hit a boundary earlier, why would you play that?

You're a senior player, there's no excuse for this. An unnecessary wicket gifted away, totally unnecessary", Gavaskar said while commentating about Rohit's dismissal.