IND vs AUS: BCCI announces new venue for third Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY The venue for the 3rd Test has been announced.

BCCI has announced Indore as the venue for the 3rd Test between India and Australia. Earlier, Dharamshala was to host the Test, but due to harsh winter conditions in the region and lack of sufficient grass density in the outfield, the location had to changed.

"The third Test of Australia tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, originally scheduled to take place at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala from 1st to 5th March has now been moved to Holkar Stadium, Indore. Owing to harsh winter conditions in the region, the outfield lacks sufficient grass density and will need some time to develop fully," BCCI said in a statement.

The Series Situation

India, after a dominating win in Nagpur, lead the series 1-0. Recenty a news came out that the Australian team was keen on practising on the seemingly demonic Nagpur pitch after an innings defeat in the 1st Test, but their plans were cancelled as the Vidarbha Cricket Association's ground staff watered the surface.

Speaking to radio station SEN, coach Andrew McDonald insisted the planned session was not "naughty boy nets" but rather an opportunity for their batters to come to terms with "extreme" subcontinent conditions. Notably, the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy had ended within three days as the Australian batters failed to find a way to handle Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin as the spin duo together claimed 15 of the 20 wickets.

India vs Australia: Test Series Schedule

2nd Test: Feb 17 - Feb 21 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

3rd Test: Mar 01 - Mar 05 in Indore

4th Test: Mar 09 - Mar 13, Monat Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Also Read:

Latest Cricket News