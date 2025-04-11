ICC pondering making changes to two-ball rule in ODI cricket The ICC (International Cricket Council) is reportedly considering the possibility of scrapping the two new ball rule in ODI cricket, alongside bringing the clock to the playing conditions in Test cricket as well.

In a major development, the ICC (International Cricket Council) is contemplating completely scrapping the use of two new balls in ODI cricket. The move is being looked at from the point of view of the bowler, as the scrapping of this rule could facilitate reverse swing for the bowlers.

It is worth noting that scrapping the two new ball rules has been understood to be a recommendation of the ICC’s cricket committee. Interestingly, the bowling side can start with two new balls but can use only one ball from the 25-over mark.

Several former cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar and Brett Lee have advocated against the use of two new balls. "Having two new balls in one-day cricket is a perfect recipe for disaster, as each ball is not given the time to get old enough to reverse. We haven't seen reverse swing, an integral part of the death overs, for a long time,” Tendulkar had said a few years ago.

In the past, the ball after being bowled for 37-38 overs would often become disfigured, which had forced the umpires to change it mid-innings. Currently, two balls are used at the same time from both ends, which means that the ball can only get 25 overs old at a time. The recommendation to scrap the said rule is expected to be discussed during the ongoing ICC meetings in Zimbabwe.

Furthermore, another rule in discussion is about having clocks in playing conditions in Test matches. The clocks will have a 60-second upper limit between each over. It is worth noting that the clocks are already in use in white-ball cricket and should soon be added to the longest format as well.

Additionally, the possibility of shifting the Under-19 World Cup to the T20 format is being discussed as well. Any change to the same, however, would be made in the next broadcast cycle starting from 2028.