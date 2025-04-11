Pakistan Super League 2025 Live telecast: When and where to watch PSL X live on TV and streaming in India? The 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) kicks off in Rawalpindi with the defending champions Islamabad United taking on the Lahore Qalandars on Friday, April 11. This is the first time that the PSL is clashing with the IPL, which brings with it some uncertainty as well as excitement.

Amidst the hustle and bustle of the IPL season, the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) takes off in Rawalpindi with a much improved overseas roster and at a time when Pakistan cricket is going through a turmoil and the fans, the country and general public will have their evenings sorted for the next five weeks. The performances in international cricket may have taken a hit but the likes of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Harif Rauf, Shaheen Afridi among others playing alongside David Warner, Kane Williamson, Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell and Sikandar Raza is surely going to get the audiences back.

Yes, since it's clashing with the IPL for the first time, hence their is uncertainty regarding division of viewership and eyeballs and hence, it ultimately affecting the viewership numbers of the tournament. But if anything, like Hasan Ali said, only performances can revive and regenerate the interest among general audiences.

All six teams recruited genuinely some of the biggest names in T20 cricket around the world and look utterly impressive after the drafts. The defending champions Islamabad United will kick the competition off against the Lahore Qalandars in Rawalpindi and the fans will hope for a humdinger as two of the most successful teams of the tournament go head-to-head against each other on the opening night.

When and where to watch PSL 2025 live on TV and OTT in India?

Apart from the opening game (which will have a kickstart at 9 PM IST because of the opening ceremony), all other 30 night games will have an 8:30 PM IST start with the three day matches having a start time of 4 PM IST. All 34 matches of the 10th edition of the PSL will be broadcasted live on Sony Sports Network on TV with Fancode being the streaming partner for the whole tournament and will have matches live on its app and the website.