RCB unhappy with Chinnaswamy pitch, Dinesh Karthik plans to chat with curator Royal Challengers Bengaluru batting coach Dinesh Karthik expressed displeasure with the M Chinnaswamy pitch. The Rajat Patidar-led side has lost two out of their three matches at the home ground so far. They are third on the IPL points table.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru had a topsy-turvy season so far in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Rajat Patidar-led side won three out of their five matches but interestingly, lost two out of three matches at home. To have a good record at home is extremely vital in qualifying for the playoffs but RCB have faced trouble in that.

The surface at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium has favoured the spinners or the slow bowlers in the ongoing season, which was never the case. Previously, it used to produce run fests but it has changed its nature in recent times. The RCB management is not happy with that as batting coach Dinesh Karthik complained about the same after their defeat to Delhi Capitals.

Karthik noted that the condition has been challenging for the batters but they are trying to do their best. He mentioned having a chat with the pitch curator in the near future and added that the fans expect more runs in T20 cricket and thus, the pitches should be designed accordingly.

“In the first two games, we have asked for good pitches. But it’s turned out in this way where it’s been challenging to bat on. So, we try to do the best with whatever we get. But we will have a chat with him (the curator). We trust him to do his job. So, this isn’t a pitch that’s helping the batters too much. It’s a challenging pitch. So that has been the case so far in both the games that we have played,” Karthik said while speaking at the post-match press conference.

“I think the way T20 cricket is, the more runs there are, the better it is for the broadcaster, the better it is for the fans. They all like to see boundaries. And we will try and do the best of what we can,” he added.

RCB are currently third on the points table and will next face Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, April 13.