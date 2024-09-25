ICC ODI Rankings: Travis Head, Rashid Khan and Gurbaz make massive gains, Indian players remain unaffected

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER AND GETTY Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Travis Head, Rashid Khan

Travis Head and Rahmanullah Gurbaz have gained big in the latest ICC ODI rankings thanks to their stunning show in respective series against England and South Africa. Head is expected to be in action in the remaining two ODIs of the five-match series this week as well and he will be keen on improving his ranking even more.

Australia's left-handed opener slammed an unbeaten 154 off just 129 balls with 20 fours and five sixes in the first ODI as Australia chased down 316 with six overs in hand. He couldn't cross the 30-run mark in the next game but his effort in the series opener was enough to jump seven places to ninth place in the ODI rankings for batters.

Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz notched up a total of 194 runs in three matches against South Africa playing an important role in their massive series win in three-match series. Gurbaz has jumped 10 places to eighth in the rankings. His teammate and star bowler Rashid Khan too has jumped eight places to rise to third in the bowling rankings following his 5/19 in the first ODI against South Africa. He finished the series with seven wickets in two matches and was the top wicket-taker as well.

As far as Indian players are concerned, their last ODI assignment was against Sri Lanka in July. Despite four other teams playing the format, none of the Indian batters are affected in the rankings. Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli have retained their second, third and fourth place respectively. On the other hand, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj too are unmoved and are ranked fourth, eighth and ninth respectively.

Latest ICC ODI Rankings for batters

Rank Players Rating Points 1 Babar Azam 824 2 Rohit Sharma 765 3 Shubman Gill 763 4 Virat Kohli 746 Harry Tector 746 6 Daryl Mitchell 728 7 Pathum Nissanka 708 8 Rahmanullah Gurbaz 692 9 Travis Head 684 10 Fakhar Zaman 682

Latest ICC ODI rankings for bowlers