'I didn't know that': Abhishek Sharma's hilarious reaction to Hazlewood missing rest of T20I series | Watch Abhishek Sharma's valiant knock of 68 runs off 37 balls wasn't enough for India in the second T20I against Australia today at the MCG. After the match, he came up with a hilarious reaction when he got to know about Josh Hazlewood missing the last three T20Is vs India.

Melbourne:

Josh Hazlewood was the star for Australia in the second T20I against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground as he returned with magical figures of 3/13 in his four overs. He dismissed Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma in his first spell to leave the visitors reeling at 32/4 within the first five overs. However, the fast bowler will miss the last three T20Is, and it must be a huge relief for the Indian team.

Abhishek Sharma was delighted to know the same and came up with a hilarious reaction when asked about it during the post-match press conference. He lauded Hazlewood for the way he bowled in the game but when asked about his absence from the next T20I, the southpaw made it clear that he didn't know it at all. "Is he? I didn't know that," Abhishek said with a smile on his face.

Watch the video here:

For the unversed, Hazlewood will miss the last three matches of the series against India to prepare for the Ashes, scheduled to start on November 21 at home. He will participate in the Sheffield Shield clashes in the lead-up to the marquee series and gear up for a season of red-ball cricket now.

Abhishek Sharma stars with the bat for India

Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma was the lone warrior for India in the second T20I, smashing 68 runs off 37 balls with eight fours and two sixes. He was one of the only two Indian batters to register double-digit scores with Harshit Rana being the other, as India were skittled for just 125 runs in 18.4 overs.

With the ball though, India put up a brilliant fight, picking up six Australian wickets. Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head got the hosts off to a flyer, but the spin duo of Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav picked up two wickets each. But Australia were already ahead in the game and a late collapse didn't worry them at all as they romped home with four wickets and 40 deliveries in hand.

Also Read