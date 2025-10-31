India in danger of losing top spot in ICC rankings after losing 2nd T20I vs Australia India lost the second T20I of the five-match series against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday (October 31). Australia are 1-0 ahead in the five-match series now and they are also on the cusp of toppling India from the top spot in the ICC rankings.

Melbourne:

Team India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, went down to Australia in the second T20I played today at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The hosts chased down the target of 126 runs with four wickets and 40 deliveries in hand to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. After this loss, India are now in danger of losing their top spot in the ICC T20I rankings.

They are currently the number one team in the shortest format with 271 rating points, while Australia have narrowed the gap in second place to only two points after the win at the MCG on Friday (October 31). They boast of 269 rating points and have every chance of toppling India to become the No.1 team in the rankings.

What does Team India need to do to retain No.1 spot in rankings?

Team India will have to win two out of their next three T20Is to retain their number one ranking in the shortest format of the game. In that case, they will have 272 rating points, four more than Australia at the end of the series. If Australia win the next T20I, they will jump to the top spot, but their rating will be the same as India's. If they win two out of the next three T20Is, then Australia will have 272 rating points, three more than India's who will come down to 269 points.

Meanwhile, the third T20I between India and Australia will be played on Sunday (November 2) at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart where the visitors are playing for the first time in the format.

Squads

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Jitesh Sharma

Australia: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Matthew Short, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Tanveer Sangha, Josh Philippe

Also Read