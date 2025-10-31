Women's World Cup 2025: ICC confirms umpires for IND vs SA final on November 2 India and South Africa are set to face each other in the final of the Women's World Cup on November 2 (Sunday). Meanwhile, ICC has confirmed the officials for the summit clash at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Navi Mumbai:

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed the match officials for the final of the Women's World Cup 2025 between India and South Africa on Sunday (November 2). The match is set to take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Eloise Sheridan and Jacquline Williams will be the on-field umpires for the summit clash.

There will be a lot of pressure on the umpires in this game, with the hosts also involved, but both Eloise and Williams are no strangers to high-pressure situations, having officiated in the recent high-stakes clash between England and South Africa in the first semi-final.

Earlier in the World Cup, Williams was also one of the umpires during the match between India and South Africa that was played in Vizag on October 9. Notably, South Africa pulled off a stunning run chase in that game to beat the hosts.

Sue Redfern will stand as third umpire

Meanwhile, Sue Redfern will stand as the third umpire in the final, while Nimali Perera has been appointed the fourth umpire, with Michelle Pereira being the match referee. The final between India and South Africa is all set to commence at 3 PM IST and either team will win the World Cup for the first time.

Match details:

Teams: India v South Africa

Venue & Time: Navi Mumbai, Sunday, 2 November 2025

On-field Umpires: Eloise Sheridan & Jacquline Williams

Third Umpire: Sue Redfern

Fourth Umpire: Nimali Perera

Match Referee: Michell Pereira

What happened in semifinals?

Coming back to the finalists, both India and South Africa deserve to be in the summit clash, having defeated the favourites, Australia and South Africa in their respective semifinals. India aced the world record chase of 339 runs thanks to a century from Jemimah Rodrigues, while South Africa posted a mammoth total of 319 runs batting first to win the clash by 125 runs against England.

Also Read