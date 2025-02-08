How did Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube fare in Ranji Trophy quarterfinal?

Follow us on Image Source : X/REV SPORTZ Shivam Dube

Mumbai faced Haryana at iconic Eden Gardens in the third quarterfinal of the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season. Batting first, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side had a rough start as openers Ayush Mhatre and Akash Anand failed to deliver. Young Mharte registered a golden duck while Ayush scored only 10 runs. Batting at three, Siddhesh Lad made only four runs as Mumbai were reduced to 14/3 at one stage.

Captain Rahane and experienced batter Suryakumar Yadav were expected to take control of the situation but the duo failed to deliver. India’s T20 captain, Suryakumar, who was part of the Test squad during the 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, failed to deliver once again in red-ball cricket, scoring nine runs off five deliveries. Sumit Kumar got the better of him as Mumbai were reduced to 25/4.

Shivam Dube arrived at the crease after Suryakumar’s dismissal. The all-rounder showed glimpses of his class, hitting four boundaries and a six but couldn’t convert his start. He departed after scoring 28 runs off 32 deliveries. His aggressive approach worked well for Mumbai but it eventually cost his wicket.

The onus fell on the veteran Rahane to deliver in the crunch situation but he too failed to capitalise on the start. The 36-year-old made 31 runs off 58 deliveries and with his dismissal, the defending champions were reduced to 94/6. Anshul Kamboj was the star bowler for Haryana, as he picked up three wickets while Sumit clinched two.

Cheteshwar Pujara flops too

Senior cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara failed to deliver in the match between Saurashtra and Gujarat. The 37-year-old made 26 runs off 38 deliveries before falling prey to S A Desai. Saurashtra meanwhile managed a decent start and will be hoping to keep up with the momentum to put pressure on Gujarat at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.