How can India knock Pakistan out of U19 World Cup? Check qualification scenario ahead of marquee clash With India U19 all set to take on Pakistan in the Super Six stage of the U19 World Cup, let us have a look at how the Men in Blue can knockout their arch-rivals from the marquee tournament.

India and Pakistan are all set to lock horns in the Super Sixes stage of the ongoing U19 World Cup 2026. The two sides will take on each other in the group 2 clash at the Queen Sports Club in Bulawayo on February 1. It is worth noting that there is a lot hanging in the balance for both sides.

A win could mean that the side would qualify for the semi-final, whereas a loss would mean elimination from the competition. The Men in Blue have the golden opportunity to knock Pakistan out of the tournament.

With England having secured their place in the semi-final, only one of India or Pakistan can secure their place in the last four. With the clash incoming, let us have a look at the qualification scenario for both India and Pakistan as they aim to make their way into the U19 World Cup semi-finals.

How can India qualify for the U19 World Cup semis?

Speaking of the Indian team, the Men in Blue will need to defeat Pakistan in the upcoming game. If they win, they will qualify for the last four and will seal the top spot in the last four. They will occupy the top spot, as they have a better net run rate than England U19.

Furthermore, in order to ensure that they do not miss out on the second spot, they will need to ensure that even if they lose, it is by a margin of less than 85 runs. If Pakistan U19 are batting second, India will need to make sure that they do not chase down the target before 31.5 overs.

How can Pakistan qualify for the U19 World Cup semis?

As for Pakistan, just winning the game would not prove to be enough. The Men in Green will need to overcome team India’s net run rate. They cannot finish atop the standings, and they will take on Australia if they manage toqualify somehow.

