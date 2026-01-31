Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz: Head-to-head, where to watch, and all you need to know ahead of AO final With Novak Djokovic all set to take on Carlos Alcaraz in the men's final of the ongoing Australian Open 2026, let us have a look at the head-to-head record, where to watch, and all you need to know about the upcoming marquee clash.

Melbourne:

Legendary Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic will be going up against world number one Carlos Alcaraz in the men’s final of the Australian Open 2026. The two stars went through incredible semi-final clashes against Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev, respectively.

Alcaraz and Zverev took on each other in the first semi-final of the tournament. The Spaniard won the first two sets of the clash and looked to be heading towards a straight-sets win. However, Zverev put in an incredible performance and took home sets three and four. Despite having the lead in set five, Alcaraz pulled off a miraculous recovery and defeated Zverev in a clash that lasted for five hours and 27 minutes.

On the other hand, Jannik Sinner looked comfortable in the early stages of his clash against Djokovic. However, the 38-year-old took the game into the fifth set and took it away from the defending champion as he continued his quest for the 25th Grand Slam title of his career.

Head-to-head record

It is interesting to note that Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz have taken on each other across all ATP competitions 9 times, and Djokovic is the one leading the tie with five wins to her name, with Alcaraz having registered four wins.

Where to watch details

When will the Australian Open men’s final be held?

The clash between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will be held at the Rod Laver Arena on February 1.

Where to watch the Australian Open 2026 men’s final on TV?

The final clash between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will be live broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch the Australian Open 2026 men’s final online?

Fans in India can stream the final clash between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz on the SonyLIV app and website.

