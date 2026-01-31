Lisa Keightley weighs in on Mumbai Indians women's struggles in ongoing WPL season Mumbai Indians head coach Lisa Keightley took centre stage and gave her take on the roller coaster of the season that her side has had in the ongoing WPL (Women's Premier League) 2026 season, and how injuries have prevented them from catching momentum.

New Delhi:

The ongoing WPL (Women’s Premier League) season has been quite the roller coaster ride for defending champions Mumbai Indians women. With eight matches played, the side has only managed to win three and has lost the remaining five. The team finds itself in third place in the standings with six points in eight games.

The side’s campaign has been marked with injuries throughout the season. Their WPL campaign began when all-rounder Hayley Matthews sustained a quad niggle in a practice game. Furthermore, with the illness of Nat Sciver-Brunt, the side’s overseas roster has rotated quite a lot.

After the side’s recent loss against Gujarat Giants, the team’s head coach, Lisa Keightley, came forward and admitted that MI’s WPL 2026 campaign never found momentum due to injuries.

"We definitely struggled early to get going. We had a lot of injuries and sickness to key players, which was tough. Then we had to find combinations and probably do a few things a little bit differently. We just couldn't get the combinations and partnerships to build momentum going within our tournament, which is disappointing. Being put under pressure early and losing matches was not ideal,” Keightley was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Keightley opened up on the various rotations as well

Furthermore, the head coach talked about how they have been forced to make several changes to their lineup due to the consistent injuries that have plagued the squad this season.

"We were really clear on what [the line-up] looked like going into the tournament. When Hayley did a quad and was out for three games, we had to work out what those [new] combinations were. A world-class opening batter ishard to replace,” Keightley said.

"We had to move things around and obviously Nicola Carey coming in and playing so well. It was probably the first time we had to make a few decisions there on which way we were going to play and what overseas were the best,” she added.

