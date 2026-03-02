'Head is a bit muddled': Anil Kumble weighs in on Abhishek Sharma's struggles in the T20 World Cup 2026

New Delhi:

The Indian team has made its way into the knockout stages of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. The side took on the West Indies in game 52 of the ongoing tournament, getting a target of 196 runs, team India chased down the target in 19.2 overs and won the game by five wickets.

With some brilliant performances here and there, the showing of opener Abhishek Sharma once again caught the headlines. After a half-century in his previous game, Abhishek departed after scoring just 10 runs in 11 deliveries and once again put in a subpar show.

Speaking on his performance, former India cricketer Anil Kumble came forward and talked about how Abhishek Sharma is struggling with the mental aspect of his game and he needs to have his thoughts in order.

"The head is a bit muddled. There is lack of confidence. You want others to take the pressure off and India have done well. Now that India have won, he'll say, I need to start contributing. England will pose a different challenge. They also have Jacks. I don't see Harry Brook holding back Jacks. He has bowled in the powerplay, so he bowls well,” Anil Kumble said in a discussion on ESPNcricinfo.

Faf du Plessis reflected on Abhishek Sharma’s luck

Furthermore, former South Africa international Faf du Plessis talked about how lucky Abhishek Sharma got that India won the game against the West Indies, or he would have been subjected to criticism from the fans for his performance in the run chase.

"The nice thing is that they won. When you are winning, the guy that is out of form gets carried by the team. If you lose, there is finger-pointing. A guy needs to take the brunt of the loss. So, if India would have lost tonight, there would have been a lot of finger-pointing at him. So now there is a hopeful outlook - can he do it in the semifinals or can he turn it around?" Du Plessis said.

