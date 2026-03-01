'He doesn't have shots there': R Ashwin weighs in on Abhishek Sharma's range ahead of West Indies clash

Kolkata:

India and the West Indies are all set to take on each other in game 52 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. The Super 8 stage of the tournament has been shaky for the Men in Blue. Losing their first clash against South Africa, India came back with a win against Zimbabwe.

With the clash against the West Indies right around the corner, many eyes will be set upon the Indian team’s top order. Looking shaky at times, India opener Abhishek Sharma scored his first half-century of the World Cup in the last game.

Speaking on his performance, former India international Ravichandran Ashwin came forward and talked about the range of shots that Abhishek Sharma has ahead of the clash against the Windies.

"Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan are left-handers but of different kinds. Chase has to approach it differently, bowling to both. Abhishek is going at a strike rate only 85 against off-spin because off-spinners have tended to cramp him on the pads. He has no shots on the leg side against off-spin. He has also not hit them down the ground because every time he has stepped out, the bowlers have gone full on his pads. Off-spinners are daring him to hit on the leg side, and he doesn't have shots there,” Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin warns Roston Chase ahead of the game

Furthermore, Ashwin came forward with a warning for the West Indies’ Roston Chase. He opined that the Windies need to go into the game with proper strategies for both India openers.

"Abhishek Sharma will smash the off-spinner if he bowls outside off stump. But for Kishan, if the off-spinner bowls it outside off stump, he tries to smash it to the long on or midwicket region and skies it in the air. So you can't just bowl off-spin with the same plan against both because they are left-handers," said Ashwin.

