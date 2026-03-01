IND vs WI T20I squad comparison: Abhishek-Ishan vs King-Hope, which openers have better stats?

Kolkata:

The stage is set for one of the most anticipated matches of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. Game 52 of the tournament will see the Indian team taking on the West Indies. The two sides will lock horns at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, and the upcoming clash will be crucial for both teams.

Whoever wins the upcoming clash between India and the West Indies will book their ticket to the knockout stages of the tournament. There is no doubt that both India and the West Indies are filled to the brim with stars. With the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and Jasprit Bumrah in the Indian team and Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd and more in the Windies, it could be interesting to see who comes out on top in Kolkata.

Many eyes would be set upon the two sides’ top order. Ahead of the game, let us have a look at how the top order of the two sides compares in the shortest format of the game.

How has India's openers performed in T20I cricket so far?b

The Indian team has three opening stars in its lineup. Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, and Ishan Kishan. One of the best players in world cricket currently, Abhishek Sharma has played 43 T20Is for India so far, and he has scored 1,367 runs to his name, maintaining an average of 34.17 runs.

On the other hand, Sanju Samson has played 59 T20Is for India, where he has scored 1,124 runs to his name, and he maintains an average of 23.91 runs. Additionally, Ishan Kishan has an experience of 42 T20Is under his belt; in the 42 matches, he has scored 1,225 runs to his name and has an average of 29.87 runs.

How has the West Indies’ openers fared in the shortest format?

It is interesting to note that the West Indies have opened their innings with the duo of Brandon King and Shai Hope in the ongoing World Cup. Both have been in good form. King is quite experienced in T20I cricket, having played 84 matches in the shortest format, where he has scored 1,973 runs and maintains an average of 25.62 runs.

Furthermore, Shai Hope has played 66 T20Is so far, where he has scored 1,640 runs and maintains an average of 29.81 runs.

Also Read: