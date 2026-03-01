IND vs WI: Head to Head record ahead of T20 World Cup Super 8 clash in Kolkata

Kolkata:

The road to the T20 World Cup 2026 knockouts is closing in. Many eyes will be set upon the upcoming game between India and the West Indies. A win for either side would mean qualification for the knockouts of the tournament, and it could be interesting to see how they fare against each other in the forthcoming clash.

Over the years, India and the West Indies have locked horns several times, both in the shortest format and in the T20 World Cup 2026. It is worth noting that India and the West Indies have locked horns 30 times in the shortest format of the game.

The Men in Blue have emerged victorious 19 times, whereas the Windies have won 10 times. 1 game produced no result. In the T20 World Cup, India and the West Indies have locked horns four times; while the Windies have won thrice, India have only managed to win once.

With a subpar record in the marquee tournament, it could prove to be an uphill battle for Team India. However, the side will hope for a good showing in the upcoming game as they aim to book their ticket to the knockouts.

India vs West Indies Head to Head record in T20Is

Matches Played - 30

India won - 19

West Indies won - 10

No Result - 1

India vs West Indies Head to Head record in T20 World Cup

Matches Played - 4

India won - 1

West Indies won - 3

Squads:

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh

West Indies: Shai Hope (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd

Also Read: