IND vs WI squad comparison: Which team has hit more sixes in the T20 World Cup 2026?

India and the West Indies are all set to take on each other in the Super 8 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. The two sides will lock horns in game 52 of the tournament at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 1. There is no doubt that both sides have several star players in their arsenal.

The two sides are well known for hitting sixes; both the West Indies and the Indian cricket team have significant star power who possess the ability to hit maximums. Continuing on the same note, let us have a look at which side has more sixes in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026.

Speaking of the Indian team, the side has some of the players with the most sixes hit in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya lead the tally for the Men in Blue with 12 sixes each, with Shivam Dube in third with 11 sixes.

In total, the players of the Indian team have hit a total of 63 sixes in the tournament before the clash against the West Indies so far. One of the best performers in the tournament, the Men in Blue will hope for a good showing in their upcoming game as they look to book their spot in the tournament knockouts.

How has the West Indies’ players fared in six hitting in the T20 World Cup 2026?

The West Indies’ Shimron Hetmyer leads the charts for them when it comes to six-hitting in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. With 17 sixes to his name, Hemtyer has been in brilliant form for the side. Furthermore, Rutherford has 12 sixes to his name.

Additionally, Jason Holder has 10 sixes to his name. In total, the Windies have hit a total of 66 sixes, three more than the Indian team.

