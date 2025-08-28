Hasaranga doubtful for Asia Cup after being left out of Sri Lanka's T20 squad for Zimbabwe series Sri Lanka announced a 17-man squad for the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, set to kick off on September 3, a few days after the two ODIs. Charith Asalanka will lead the side, while star all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga will miss the whole tour due to injury.

Harare:

Sri Lanka's star all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga is doubtful for the upcoming Asia Cup next month in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, after the 28-year-old wasn't included in the T20 squad for the Zimbabwe series. Hasaranga, who suffered a hamstring injury during the Bangladesh T20I series, hasn't recovered yet and will miss the whole Zimbabwe tour and hence, it has put question marks on his participation in the continental tournament.

In Hasaranga's absence, like in the two ODIs, Dunith Wellalage and Maheesh Theekshana will continue to share the spin-bowling load in three T20Is as well. The T20 specialists Matheesha Pathirana and Nuwan Thushara have also returned to the fold, while there are a couple of new faces in Kamil Mishara and Vishen Halambage. It's a 17-member squad and if Hasaranga is fit, there might be some minor tweaks.

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis and the captain Charith Asalanka will continue to be the engine room as far as the batting is concerned and having lost the T20I series against Bangladesh last month, the islanders will aim to get back to winning ways.

The T20I series begins on September 3, with the rest of the two games set to take place on September 6 and 7. All matches will take place at the Harare Sports Club. The series ends two days before the Asia Cup takes off, while Sri Lanka kick off their campaign on September 13 against Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi.

Sri Lanka squad for Asia Cup: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Vishen Halambage, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana