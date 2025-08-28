'If someone has problem...': Mohammed Shami reacts to retirement talks amid Asia Cup, England series snub Indian pacer Mohammed Shami hasn't been considered for the national side since the Champions Trophy, as he was snubbed for both the England Test series and then the Asia Cup. Shami also shut down the retirement talks as he geared up to play the Duleep Trophy for East Zone.

The last 21 months haven't been as fruitful for Mohammed Shami as he would have liked, apart from, of course, winning the Champions Trophy in March with the Indian team. The ankle injury kept Shami out for almost 14 months of competitive cricket and even though he returned in January-February with T20Is against England, followed by the Champions Trophy and even played the IPL for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, the 34-year-old pacer didn't look at his best in terms of fitness.

Hence, Shami wasn't considered for the Test series against England and was even ignored for the Asia Cup, not finding a place in the 15-member squad as well as five travelling reserves. Gearing up to play the Duleep Trophy for East Zone, the senior pacer raised his concern that if he is good enough to play red-ball matches, why wouldn't he be fit for the Asia Cup, a T20 tournament, while mentioning that he didn't have any bitterness against the selectors or the team management.

"I don't blame anyone for non-selection or complain about it. If I'm right for the team, select me; if I'm not, then I have no issues with it. Selectors have the responsibility to do what's best for Team India. I have a belief in my abilities that if and when I'm granted an opportunity, I'll give my best. I'm working hard," Shami told News24. When further pressed about the Asia Cup snub, Shami replied, "If I can play the Duleep Trophy, then why won't I be able to play T20 cricket?”

The senior pacer, who admitted to working on his batting skills, shedding weight and increasing pace since the IPL, didn't have any plans to move away from the game just yet. After Shami fell out of favour since the IPL, there were reports and rumours about Shami retiring, but the Bengal pacer quashed them all, saying that he will voluntarily bow out once he feels that he is getting bored, but not before that.

“If someone has a problem, tell me. It's like their lives will become better if I take retirement?” Mai kiski zindagi mein patthar bana hua hu ki tumhe mujhse retirement chahiye? The day I get bored, I will leave.

"You don’t pick me, don’t play me, I don’t care. But I will keep working hard. You don’t pick me in internationals, I will play domestic. I will keep playing somewhere or the other. Retirement and such decisions are made when you start feeling bored, when you don’t want to wake up at 7 am for a Test. That is not the time for me now. I’ll be up at 5 if you want me to,” he further said.

Shami will be partnering Mukesh Kumar for the East Zone in the Duleep Trophy quarter-final against the North Zone.