'Silence wasn’t absence, it was grief': RCB break 84-day social media dry spell since Chinnaswamy stampede Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) hadn't posted anything since June 5, a day after the Bengaluru stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. 11 people died and many got injured as fans thronged the Bengaluru streets and the stadium to celebrate the franchise's maiden IPL title victory.

Bengaluru:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) social media team broke its dry spell, finally posting something on the 84th day since they last announced financial support to the families of the 11 people who lost their lives in the stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the garden city on June 4. Thousands of fans hit the Bengaluru streets and the M Chinnaswamy Stadium to get a glimpse of the newest IPL champions, their beloved RCB. However, an event meant for fun and celebrations turned tragic following the stampede.

In their first social media post since June, RCB announced a fund called 'RCB Cares' while expressing the emotions of everyone at the franchise for the last three months. "It's been close to three months since we last posted here. The Silence wasn’t Absence. It was Grief. This space was once filled with energy, memories and moments that you enjoyed the most.. But June 4th changed everything. That day broke our hearts, and the silence since then has been our way of holding space," the post read.

"In that silence, we’ve been grieving. Listening. Learning. And slowly, we’ve begun to build something more than just a response. Something we truly believe in. That’s how RCB CARES came to life.

"It grew out of a need to honour, to heal, and to stand beside our fans. A platform for meaningful action shaped by our community & fans. We return to this space today, not with celebration but with care. To share. To stand with you. To walk forward, together. To continue being the pride of Karnataka, RCB CARES. And we always will," RCB added, confirming that more details will be put out soon as to what RCB Cares really is and what it will facilitate.

11 people died while at least 56 were injured. The Karnataka government had ordered an investigation into the incident while admitting that the event went ahead without any preparation. An FIR was filed against the franchise RCB, event organiser DNA and the Karnataka State Cricket Association with allegations of the event and felicitation ceremony being conducted without seeking prior permission from the police and not following instructions.

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) had held RCB responsible for the stampede and the loss of lives, before the franchise decided to challenge the order stating that "the order was passed unilaterally without hearing the franchise and the organisation's defence." The latest was that the State Government submitted the inquiry commission's report after it was directed by the Karnataka High Court to do the same while it heard the petition filed by M/s DNA Entertainment Networks Pvt. Ltd, the event management company of RCB.