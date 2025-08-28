'Start of new innings of hope, opportunity': Thousands turn up for day-night cricket match in Pulwama - WATCH To promote local talent and opportunities for the young cricketers in Kashmir, the Royal Premier League, featuring 12 teams, began in Pulwama on Wednesday, August 27. A huge crowd turned up to witness the game at night and many considered it a new dawn of hope in the valley.

Pulwama (J&K) :

Pulwama Sports Stadium was the venue of a heavy attraction for the locals on Wednesday, August 27, as thousands turned up to watch the first-ever day-night cricket match in the Jammu and Kashmir district, which often has made the headlines for the wrong reasons, being in a conflict-ridden area. People's Democratic Party (PDP) MLA Waheed-ur-Rehman Para labelled it as the 'start of the new innings' for the valley's youth as the 12-team Royal Premier League got underway.

"Sports can be a bridge of hope and opportunity. This is more than a match — it is a celebration of aspirations," Para, who was one of the audience members at the game, told the news agency PTI. “This is the first time a day-night cricket match is being held in Kashmir, especially in Pulwama. This marks a new beginning for our youngsters who previously felt hopeless and depressed due to increasing unemployment and political uncertainty," Para added. Royal Goodwill locked horns against the Sultan Springs Baramulla in the opening games as under the floodlights, the locals looked excited to finally get a glimpse of the sport in their district.

Para reckoned that the number of people who thronged the venue to witness the game was encouraging, while mentioning that it would create more opportunities for the local players in the state.

"This is a youth-led initiative, with organisers, promoters, and players coming from different parts of J&K. Our aim is to keep our youngsters away from drugs, help them overcome depression caused by unemployment and political uncertainty, and offer new hope through such tournaments," the PDP leader added.

The organisers suggested that the main aim of the tournament is to promote the local talent and provide the youngsters in the valley a professional environment and platform to showcase their skills.

(With PTI inputs)