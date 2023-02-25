Harry Brook shatters three decades old record held by Vinod Kambli | READ

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Harry Brook

It has been quite a while since a new player has stamped his authority in Test cricket so quickly. Marnus Labuschagne is the last name that comes to mind, but no one after that has had quite the run like the latest batting sensation from England, Harry Brook.

In the ongoing 2nd Test against New Zealand at Wellington, Brook came into his own and smashed a career-defining 184* at the end of Day 1. He eventually got out fast on Day 2 and finished his innings at 186 off 176 deliveries that had 24 boundaries and five sixes.

We all know that he became the first player in the history of Test cricket to score over 800 runs in his first nine innings. But there's another record he broke and that belonged to former Indian batsman, Vindo Kambli. Before Brook, it was Kambli who held the record for most runs after the first 9 innings with 798 runs against his name.

The 2nd Test is being played at the Basin Reserve, Wellington. To start with, New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl. Little did they knew about the kind of storm they were about to be hit with. The team closed the first day's play on 315/3 courtesy of Joe Root and Harry Brook's stellar centuries.

England declared their innings at 435-8 and James Anderson, on the morning of Day 2, sent back Conway, skipper Williamson and Young in no time. New Zealand, it seems will have to play out of their skin to come back in this match.

Also Read: Suresh Raina to Virat Kohli, here is list of players with most catches in IPL history

New Zealand XI: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee (c), Matt Henry, Neil Wagner

England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

Latest Cricket News