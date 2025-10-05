Harmanpreet Kaur states 'there're lot of areas to improve' but happy after Pakistan win India registered their second straight win in the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 after beating Pakistan at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. The Women in Blue outsmarted Pakistan after having put 247 with the bat and winning the game by 88 runs.

India defeated Pakistan to continue their unbeaten streak against them in the Women's ODIs with a resounding 88-run win in the World Cup 2025 clash on Sunday, October 5. The Women in Blue defeated the Women in Green by 88 runs after bowling them out for 159 to clinch their second straight win of the tournament.

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was happy with the team winning their second straight match in the tournament, but pointed out that there are several areas that the team needs to improve on.

'Very happy with win': Harmanpreet Kaur says

Speaking in the post-match presentation, Kaur reflected on the match. "Very happy, very important game for all of us, and I'm sure everyone back home is happy as well. Our bowling was great. Kranti bowled really well; she was outstanding, and Renuka helped her in getting the breakthroughs," Kaur said on the win.

India created some chances in the field dropped them with wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh spilling four chances. "We created so many chances, unfortunately, we dropped it, but in the end, when you win, you are happy," she said.

Harmanpreet on India's batting approach

The Women in Blue made 247 in the first innings and got a late push from Ghosh, who made 35 from 20 balls. India had a relatively quiet phase for some part in the middle overs after they had lost Smriti Mandhana early yet again, this time in the ninth over.

"It wasn't an easy pitch to bat on; we wanted to bat longer and see how many runs we could get. It's been raining, and there was a hold on the pitch. We wanted to keep wickets in hand. The key was keeping wickets. Richa batted really well and gave us that crucial 30 runs," the skipper said on the batting.

Kaur also stated that there are areas to improve, but is happy with the win. "(on areas of improvement) There are a lot of areas but we are happy we won, just want to go with the momentum. Now we go back to India, we know how the pitches play there, we will look at the combinations and what team we need to play," she said.

