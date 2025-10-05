IND vs PAK: Why was Muneeba Ali's controversial run-out dismissal correct as per laws? Check rules The Pakistan camp expressed its unhappiness over the dismissal of Muneeba Ali during their clash against India in the Women's ODI World Cup 2025. Was Muneeba Ali's dismissal as per the laws? Check what the rules say

New Delhi:

A run-out controversy hogged the limelight during the second innings of the India vs Pakistan Women's ODI World Cup 2025 clash. Pakistan opener Muneeba Ali was dismissed run-out as controversy erupted with the Pakistan players being unhappy over the call.

The incident took place during the fourth over of Pakistan's 248-run chase at the R Premadasa Stadium. After being hit on the pads seemed to go walkabouts and came out of her crease. The batter grounded her bat but just when the throw came and hit the stumps, she had mistakenly taken it in the air.

The third umpire took a close look at the incident and ruled the opener out. Muneeba stood near the boundary, while Pakistan captain Fatima Sana argued about something with the fourth umpire as the Women in Green were not happy with the call.

However, having been given out, Muneeba had to go back with Sidra Amin coming in at No.3.

Why was Muneeba's dismissal correct as per the rules? What are the rules?

According to Article 30.1, "A batter shall be considered to be out of her ground unless some part of her person or bat is grounded behind the popping crease at that end.

"30.1.2 However, a batter shall not be considered to be out of her ground if, in running or diving towards her ground and beyond, and having grounded some part of her person or bat beyond the popping crease, there is subsequent loss of contact between the ground and any part of her person or bat, or between the bat and person."

As Muneeba was neither 'running or diving towards her ground and beyond', the dismissal seemed to be correct and according to the rules of cricket.