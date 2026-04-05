Malda incident example of 'maha jungle raj': PM Modi goes all gun blazing against TMC in Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar (West Bengal):

Launching a scathing attack on Trinamool Congress (TMC), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the countdown of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has started in West Bengal, accusing her party of supporting infiltrators in the state. He also blamed the TMC for the Malda and Sandeshkhali incidents, and alleged that the party is responsible for the 'maha jungle raj' in the state.

The situation is so bad in West Bengal that even the Supreme Court is forced to intervene, said PM Modi, as he addressed a mega rally in Cooch Behar. The prime minister accused the TMC of 'looting' West Bengal's people, but asserted that they will have to pay for this once the results are declared on May 4, while predicting a victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the assembly elections.

"On one side is the fear of losing freedom on one's own land due to changing demographics," PM Modi said. "On the other side is the BJP, which instils unwavering confidence in living with pride on one's own soil, head held high. On one side is the fear of losing one's property in a syndicate rule. On the other side is the trust in having a solid roof over one's head and ownership rights to the land."

Urging people not to get intimidated by TMC 'goons' on the polling day, the prime minister said they should trust law. Once the TMC rule ends on May 4, the law will take its course against the TMC 'goons' and its syndicates, he said.

Speaking about his government's decision to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies, PM Modi said the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has provided the basic facilities to women and has made three crore women 'Lakhpati Didis'. He also reassured states that have done well in population control that their representation in Lok Sabha will not be affected.

"The government has scheduled a special session of Parliament on April 16, 17, and 18. This right of our mothers and sisters has been pending for 40 years. Any further delay is not right. From Cooch Behar, I once again assure all states of the country that those states that have done good work in population control will not face any loss in terms of seats. Everyone will benefit," he said.

In his address, PM Modi alleged that the TMC is opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive to save the infiltrators. The upcoming elections, he said, will decide the future of West Bengal, urging people to vote for the BJP. He also expressed his confident in the Election Commission of India (ECI), adding that the 2026 elections will be 'free and fair'.

Assembly elections will be held in two phases in West Bengal on April 23 and 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 4.