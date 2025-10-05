India continue winning streak against Pakistan, register comprehensive victory in Women's World Cup 2025 India defeated Pakistan in their Women's ODI World Cup 2025 clash by 88 runs at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. The Women in Blue have continued their winning streak against the Women in Green.

New Delhi:

The Indian women's team registered a comprehensive win over Pakistan in their World Cup 2025 clash at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, October 5, to continue their winning streak against the Women in Green.

India defeated Pakistan by 88 runs and registered their 12th straight win over the rivals in the ODI format. The Women in Blue have never lost an ODI to Pakistan. This was India's second victory in the Women's World Cup 2025 after having begun their campaign with a victory over Sri Lanka.

The Indian team put in a strong performance with both bat and ball and outclassed their rivals by some distance. Richa Ghosh's powerful finish powered the Women in Blue to 247, but they were bowled out for the first time in ODIs by Pakistan. There was no half-century from any of the Indian batters but Ghosh's 20-ball 35 took them to a strong total after the Women in Blue found it hard to put up big partnerships.

Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal got starts but were dismissed for 23 and 31, respectively. Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Deol and Jemimah Rodrigues put up the hard yards during the middle overs as India's scoring rate was not that high. When the Women in Blue looked for big shots, they lost wickets in the form of Harleen and Rodrigues.

Meanwhile, Richa stood tall in the end. She put up some late fireworks in her 35-run knock with three fours and two sixes, while Sneh Rana also made 20 from 33 balls.

More to follow...