Women's ODI World Cup 2025 updated points table after India vs Pakistan clash

India registered back-to-back victories in the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 after beating Pakistan in their second clash of the tournament on Sunday, October 5. The Women in Blue handed Pakistan a drubbing of 88 runs in their clash at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

This was India's second win of the tournament after having begun their campaign with a victory over the Asian champions Sri Lanka, having beaten them by 59 runs (DLS method).

India have kept their unbeaten record intact against Pakistan as they have now won 12 straight ODI matches against them. This also includes the five wins in the ODI World Cups. India have never lost to Pakistan in the ODI format. The Women in Blue defeated the Pakistani side by 88 runs after having put up 247 on the board after being asked to bat first.

India go to top of World Cup points table

Meanwhile, India have now gone to the top spot in the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 with their second win. They went past Australia, whose second match against the Lankan side was washed out, and they had to settle for one point after they had won their opener.

England are third with two points, while Bangladesh are fourth with the same number of points. Sri Lanka have a point from their washed-out game and are fifth. Pakistan (sixth), New Zealand (seventh) and South Africa (eighth) are the only teams to not have won a single match in the tournament so far.

Women's World Cup points table after IND vs PAK match: