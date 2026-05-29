Harmanpreet Kaur reveals Amol Muzumdar's fiery speech that transformed India's ODI WC 2025 campaign

New Delhi:

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has recalled a defining moment from the team’s World Cup-winning campaign, revealing how head coach Amol Muzumdar delivered a rare emotional message after a difficult phase in the tournament.

Notably, India’s campaign had begun strongly with wins over Sri Lanka and Pakistan, but momentum slipped midway after defeats against South Africa, Australia and England. The loss to England proved especially painful, with India falling short by just four runs while chasing 289. That defeat became a turning point inside the dressing room.

Speaking on JioStar’s Unstoppable ahead of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in the United Kingdom, Harmanpreet shared details of Muzumdar’s address to the squad after the England setback.

“After the England match, I think Amol sir was the only one who spoke, and he was very straightforward. Everybody took it in the right spirit because we all knew there was nothing wrong in what he was saying. That was the first time I saw his volume go a little high because he is usually a very soft-spoken person. I remember him saying, 'Go and buy a mirror and see what you're doing and what you need to do at that stage.'” the India captain said.

The Indian side responded impressively after that stage of the tournament. Victories over New Zealand secured a semifinal meeting against defending champions Australia, while their group fixture against Bangladesh was washed out due to rain.

I don’t like to read too much on social media: Harmanpreet

India then produced one of their finest performances of the competition by completing a record chase against Australia in the semifinal. In the final, they overcame a South African side led by Laura Wolvaardt to secure the trophy. In the meantime, Harmanpreet also spoke about avoiding social media during major tournaments, admitting that she prefers to remain detached from outside opinions while competing.

“I do not like to read too much into it. Maybe after the tournament, I go through a few things which I think are important. Because I also know that if I am doing well, I know I am doing well, and if I am not doing well, I do not need to read what others are thinking or take advice from everyone,” Harmanpreet said.

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