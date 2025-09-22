Hardik Pandya leaves Chahal behind among Indians in T20Is; joins Rashid, Hasaranga at the top of Asia Cup list Hardik Pandya was at the other end when Tilak Varma scored the match-winning runs against Pakistan on Sunday, but it was with the ball that the all-rounder achieved a huge feat for India in the T20Is. India won the game by six wickets and began their Super Fours campaign on a high.

Dubai:

All-rounder Hardik Pandya became the second-highest wicket-taker for India in T20Is after dismissing Fakhar Zaman during the Super Fours clash against Pakistan on Sunday, September 21. Pandya, who is the most capped among active Indian players in T20Is, surpassed the veteran leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and further inched closer to the three-figure mark with his 97th scalp in the format for India.

Even though it was a controversial decision by the third umpire, with the ball looking like it had bounced before going into the wicketkeeper Sanju Samson's gloves, Fakhar Zaman was adjudged out, and Pandya got a big wicket. Left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh is the only Indian bowler in men's T20Is to take 100 wickets, the mark which he reached on Friday against Oman. Pandya also joined the likes of Rashid Khan and Wanindu Hasaranga at the top of the wicket-taking list in the Asia Cup T20, with all three of them having 14 wickets to their name.

Most wickets in T20Is for India

100 - Arshdeep Singh (in 64 innings)

97 - Hardik Pandya (in 106 innings)

96 - Yuzvendra Chahal (in 79 innings)

92 - Jasprit Bumrah (in 72 innings)

Most wickets in Men's T20 Asia Cup

14 - Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka), in 10 innings

14 - Hardik Pandya (India), in 12 innings

14 - Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), in 11 innings

13 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar (India), in 6 innings

12 - Amjad Javed (UAE), in 7 innings

12 - Haris Rauf (Pakistan), in 8 innings

Pandya also broke the Indian record, going past Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who had a memorable campaign in the 2022 edition of the tournament. While Afghanistan have been knocked out, India and Sri Lanka are still alive in the competition and hence, both Pandya and Hasaranga have a chance to take the lead unilaterally.

Pandya hasn't been at his best, but in the opportunities he has gotten with the ball, he has been able to make a key impact on the game with the ball. With the bat, Hardik was run out at the non-striker's end, unfortunately against Oman, but went home unbeaten on Sunday with Tilak Varma finishing the game with a flourish.

India remained unbeaten in the Asia Cup so far while Pakistan have lost two games now and will be up against Sri Lanka in a must-win contest on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi.