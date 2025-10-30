Guwahati to host first-ever Test with revised match timings, here's why Guwahati will host its first Test with revised timings due to early sunsets. Play starts at 9 am, with tea before lunch to maximise daylight. It’s the first time India will alter the session order in Tests to ensure all overs finish in natural light.

Guwahati:

The upcoming India versus South Africa Test match at Guwahati’s Barsapara Stadium will feature a unique alteration to the traditional playing schedule, marking a first in Indian Test cricket. As Guwahati lies in the far eastern part of the country, where daylight fades earlier than in most other Indian cities, officials have decided to swap the order of the lunch and tea breaks and bring forward the start time.

The historic Test, beginning on 22 November, will be the second and final match of the two-Test series, following the opener in Kolkata. To make the most of the available daylight, play will begin at 9:00 am instead of the usual 9:30 am start seen at other Indian venues.

Under the revised timetable, the first session will run from 9:00 am to 11:00 am, followed by a tea break from 11:00 to 11:20 am. The second session is scheduled between 11:20 am and 1:20 pm, after which players will take lunch from 1:20 to 2:00 pm. The final session will continue from 2:00 to 4:00 pm, with stumps drawn before sunset.

Officials said the decision was made to ensure that all scheduled overs can be completed in natural light, considering the earlier dusk in the region.

“The reason to have early tea is because Guwahati witnesses early sunset and there is early start too. This will be the first time we have decided to change the Tea session as time will be saved to get extra game time on the field,” a source told Indian Express.

Is this new phenomenon in Test cricket?

In traditional red-ball matches, the tea break has never occurred before lunch. However, in day-night Tests, the supper break takes place before dinner, meaning the “tea” session happens in the evening, prior to the night’s dinner session.