GT vs KKR: 3 Player batters to watch out for in IPL 2026 Match 25

Ahmedabad :

Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders are set to lock horns against each other in the 25th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Titans have found their groove after losing their first two matches and will be looking for a hat-trick of wins today at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, KKR are still searching for their first win of the season after five matches and they will be eager to do so today against the Titans. Let us have a look at the three player battles to watch out for in today's match.

3 Player batters to watch out for ahead of GT vs KKR clash in IPL 2026

1. Jos Buttler vs Left-arm spin

Jos Buttler has struggled against the left-arm spin bowling this year. He had a strike rate of 92 against left-arm spinners from January 1, 2026 to the end of the T20 World Cup and got out to them four times in 10 innings. Anukul Roy will play a massive role in either keeping Buttler quiet or getting him out in this game.

2. Ajinkya Rahane vs Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj has dominated KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane in the IPL. In seven innings so far, Rahane has scored only 19 runs off 32 balls at a poor strike rate of 59.37 while getting out to him once. The new ball duel will be interesting to see as Rahane has been the most effective with the bat only in the powerplay this season.

3. Tim Seifert vs Rashid Khan

Tim Seifert is almost certain to make it to the playing XI in this game with Finn Allen not making an impact as expected. The wicketkeeper-batter from New Zealand has not got out to Rashid Khan in T20 cricket in three innings but has struggled to get him away too. Rashid has conceded only 11 runs off 14 balls against Seifert and would be eager to get him out for the first time today if he plays.

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