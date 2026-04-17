GT vs KKR Pitch Report: How will surface at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad play?

Ahmedabad :

The stage is set for game 25 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026, the clash sees Gujarat Titans taking on Kolkata Knight Riders. The two sides will take on each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 14. It is interesting to note that while GT will look to stabilise its campaign, KKR will be desperate for a win.

Currently, Gujarat Titans sit in sixth place in the IPL 2026 standings. With four matches played, the side has won two and has lost two matches as well. They will aim to register a win and move further up in the standings.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders are still in search of their first win of the season. With four wins and one no-result clash in five matches, KKR sits at the very bottom of the standings.

Narendra Modi Stadium pitch report

The surface at the Narendra Modi Stadium has been offering good bounce and pace in recent matches. The ball comes onto the bat in the early stages of the clash, and it is once again expected to be a batter-friendly surface.

Squads:

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Arshad Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Ashok Sharma, Jason Holder, Tom Banton, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Luke Wood.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Manish Pandey, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Umran Malik, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Cameron Green, Finn Allen, Matheesha Pathirana, Tejasvi Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Prashant Solanki, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Sarthak Ranjan, Daksh Kamra, Rachin Ravindra, Akash Deep, Blessing Muzarabani

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