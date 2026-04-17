Aaron Finch points out Mumbai Indians' problems as horrid IPL 2026 season continues

New Delhi:

Five-time IPL (Indian Premier League) champions Mumbai Indians have been going through a horrid season so far in the IPL 2026. The side was being touted as one of the strongest teams in the tournament, with the likes of Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Mitchell Santner, and many more stars in the squad.

However, with just one and four losses in five matches, reality has hit the five-time champions like a truck. The side registered its latest loss against Punjab Kings. Posting a target of 196 runs, MI were unable to defend the target as PBKS chased the target in 16.3 overs and won the game by seven wickets.

After the side’s loss, former Australia cricketer Aaron Finch took centre stage and pointed out where Mumbai Indians have been struggling in the ongoing season.

"Their inability to look threatening [is worrying]. Their inability to look like they have any potency in their attack besides Jasprit Bumrah... Yes, he still hasn't got a wicket and I understand that. But, at least he's a threat. Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, they do not look threatening one bit,” Finch told ESPNcricinfo.

Mumbai Indians to take on Gujarat Titans next

After losing their fourth game on the trot, Mumbai Indians will be taking on Gujarat Titans next. The two sides will take on each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 20.

Currently, Gujarat Titans sits in sixth place in the standings. With four matches played, the Shubman Gill-led side has won two matches and has lost the remaining two. On the other hand, MI finds itself in ninth place in the standings and will look to do better as well. Ahead of the clash, it could be interesting to see how the side fares against Gujarat.

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