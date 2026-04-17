Bangladesh vs New Zealand: When and where to watch white-ball series live on TV and online in India?

Mirpur:

The stage is set for the kick-off of the white-ball series between Bangladesh and New Zealand. The two sides will lock horns across three ODIs and three T20I matches. It is worth noting that the series will kick off with three ODI matches, and both sides will aim to put in their best performance.

The first ODI of the series will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on April 17. With the ODI World Cup set to be played in 2027, the two sides will hope for a good showing as they kick off their preparation for the tournament.

As for the schedule of the series, with the first ODI being played on April 17, the second and third ODIs will be played on April 20 and 23. Furthermore, the T20Is of the series are set to be played on April 27, 29, and May 2.

Broadcast details for Bangladesh vs New Zealand

When will the Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st ODI take place?

The Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st T20I will be played on Friday, April 17.

At what time will the Bangladesh vs New Zealand first ODI begin?

The Bangladesh vs New Zealand first ODI will begin at 10:30 AM IST.

Where is the Bangladesh vs New Zealand first ODI being played?

The Bangladesh vs New Zealand first ODI will be played at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur.

Where can you watch the Bangladesh vs New Zealand first ODI on TV in India?

Bangladesh vs New Zealand ODI series will not be broadcast on TV in India.

Where can you watch the Bangladesh vs New Zealand first ODI online in India?

The live streaming for the Bangladesh vs New Zealand first ODI will be available on the FanCode app and website.

Squads

Bangladesh: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (C), Litton Das (WK), Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Saif Hassan, Taskin Ahmed, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Rishad Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Nahid Rana

New Zealand: Tom Latham (C & WK), Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Dane Cleaver, Josh Clarkson, Nathan Smith, Ben Sears, Adithya Ashok, Blair Tickner, Ben Lister, William ORourke, Muhammad Abbas, Jayden Lennox, Dean Foxcroft, Nick Kelly

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