Punjab Kings equal Chennai Super Kings in elite tally after comfortable victory against Mumbai Indians

Mumbai:

Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings continued their red-hot form in the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 as they took on five-time champions Mumbai Indians. The two sides locked horns at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in the 24th game of the tournament on April 16.

The clash saw MI come in to bat first and post a total of 195 runs on the board in the first innings. Chasing down the target, Punjab Kings made quick work of the run chase, winning the game by seven wickets after they chased the target down in just 16.3 overs.

Winning the game, Punjab Kings equalled the tally of five-time champions Chennai Super Kings in the list of teams with the most wins against Mumbai Indians in the IPL. It is worth noting that both PBKS and CSK have won 18 games each against MI in the IPL, more than any side in the tournament's history.

PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer reflected on the victory

After registering the dominant win, Punjab Kings’ skipper Shreyas Iyer took centre stage and talked about his side’s performance against Mumbai. He revealed the atmosphere in the dressing room and how everyone feels positive going forward into the tournament.

"Certainly confident and optimistic going forward. I think the way we've been playing so far, it's phenomenal. And also at the same time, you've got our heads on our shoulders. We know that each and every game that we'regoing to come on to the field, it's going to be important for us as a team and as a unit. So it's a collective effort overall and I'm glad that today we came up and we got that comprehensive victory,” Iyer said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

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