Vinod Kambli's wife allays rumours, shares update on former cricketer's health

New Delhi:

Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli has been in the headlines of late after his health has been a matter of concern. According to earlier reports, Vinod Kambli has been battling serious health concerns. Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also reportedly joined hands to provide financial support to his long-time friend.

It is worth noting that the initiative to help Kambli is being led by his friend Marcus Couto, who brought together several cricketers and his well-wishers. However, with the report emerging that Kambli’s condition has been worsening, the former cricketer’s wife Andrea Hewitt took centre stage and gave an update for the fans.

“By God’s grace, Vinod is fine. I don’t know who is spreading false information about his health,” Hewitt was quoted as saying by India Today, allaying the rumours over his health and ending any speculation.

Earlier reports suggested that Marcus Couto has made a WhatsApp group where he has been looking for financial and emotional support for Kamblin in the troubling times.

Marcus Couto had shared an update on Kambli’s health as well

Marcus Couto had taken centre stage and revealed making a WhatsApp group in hopes of helping Kambli, also claiming that the former batter’s memory has been affected but has not declined for the last six months as well.

“I have formed a WhatsApp group including his friends, and without taking names, they contribute a lot financially. His memory isn’t good, but over the last six months, it hasn’t declined either. He can’t remember much, but when something clicks, he does. Otherwise, it gets difficult for him,” Couto told the Hindustan Times.

“The doctor is saying that the next stage would be a brain stroke. He has stopped drinking, but sometimes when he goes down, he asks those passing by to help him with a smoke,” Couto concluded.

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