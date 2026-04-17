Canada's T20 World Cup game under ICC corruption investigation; Check details

New Delhi:

In a major development for Cricket Canada, the ICC’s anti-corruption unit (ACU) has been investigating allegations of corruption within Cricket Canada. It is worth noting that one of the games under investigation was played at the T20 World Cup 2026, which was co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

It is worth noting that, according to reports, the ACU has two active investigations that span the breach of the ICC’s anti-corruption code at both the international and domestic levels as well. Notably, the allegations emerged in a documentary, 'Corruption, Crime and Cricket', produced by the Fifth Estate, a Canadian investigative documentary programme.

The programme made the majority of the allegations, even claiming that during Canada’s T20 World Cup game against New Zealand, the side’s skipper, Dilpreet Bajwa, came on to bowl when Canada had NZ on a score of 35 for 2 and went on to concede 15 runs in the over. Beginning the over with a no-ball and a wide.

Another investigation came forth from a recorded phone call involving then-Canada coach Khurram Chohan, in which it is claimed that senior Cricket Canada board members put pressure on him to select certain players into the national team.

Andrew Ephgrave made a statement on the matter

Furthermore, reflecting on the matter, General Manager of the ICC's Integrity Unit, Andrew Ephgrave, came forward and claimed that the ACU is not in a position to make comments yet.

"The ACU is aware of the programme broadcast by CBC. Consistent with its established operating procedures, the ACU is not in a position to comment on the substance of any allegations contained within it. Governance matters in relation to ICC Members are considered by the ICC, where they fall under its jurisdiction, in accordance with the ICC's standard constitutional processes,” Ephgrave told ESPNcricinfo.

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