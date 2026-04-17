NZ vs BAN: Head-to-head record between two teams ahead of ODI series

New Delhi:

Bangladesh and New Zealand lock horns in a multi-format white-ball series. The two sides will kick off the series by facing off in the first ODI at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on April 17. It is worth noting that the series could prove to be good preparation for the two sides, considering that the ODI World Cup 2027 is looming on the horizon.

As for the schedule of the series, Bangladesh and New Zealand will lock horns in the first ODI on April 17. The second and third ODIs will be played on April 20 and 23. Furthermore, the T20Is of the series are set to be played on April 27, 29, and May 2.

The first ODI of the series began on a positive note for New Zealand; the Black Caps won the toss and opted to bat first in Mirpur and would hope to put in a good showing in the game in hopes of getting off to a good start to the series. While Tom Latham is leading the Black Caps, Mehidy Hasan is in charge of the hosts, and it could be interesting to see which side comes out on top when the two lock horns.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Head-to-Head record in ODIs

Matches Played - 46

New Zealand won - 34

Bangladesh won - 11

Tied - 1

Squads:

Bangladesh: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (C), Litton Das (WK), Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Saif Hassan, Taskin Ahmed, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Rishad Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Nahid Rana

New Zealand: Tom Latham (C & WK), Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Dane Cleaver, Josh Clarkson, Nathan Smith, Ben Sears, Adithya Ashok, Blair Tickner, Ben Lister, William ORourke, Muhammad Abbas, Jayden Lennox, Dean Foxcroft, Nick Kelly

Also Read: