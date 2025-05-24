GT vs CSK pitch report: How will surface at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad play in IPL 2025 match 67? Gujarat Titans will host Chennai Super Kings in match 67 of the ongoing Indian Premier League at the Narendra Modi Stadium. It is a clash of the table topper against the team at the bottom of the table. With a win, Gujarat can cement their place in Qualifier 1.

Gujarat Titans will host Chennai Super Kings in match 67 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Shubman Gill-led side is currently on top of the points table, but things can change drastically if they fail to win their final league game of the season. In case they suffer a defeat, all three other teams in the playoffs - Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians have the opportunity to topple them and finish in the top two.

In case Gujarat clinch a win, they will confirm their place in Qualifier 1 and it will allow them an additional opportunity to qualify for the final. Notably, it will also be Jos Buttler’s final game for Gujarat this season as the England international will join the national side for the ODI series against West Indies. In his absence, Kusal Mendis will join the squad for the playoffs. He, along with Gill and Sai Sudharsan, have been phenomenal for the team.

When it comes to Chennai, the season didn’t go quite well for him. After Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the tournament, MS Dhoni took over but things didn’t quite change. The five-time champions are at the bottom of the points table but regardless, there have been a few positives. Ayush Mhrare and Dewald Brevis have shown promise and they will be hoping to keep up with the momentum and help CSK finish well.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Pitch Report

The surface at the Narendra Modi Stadium usually helps the batters. Since it will be a day game, bowling first will be ideal and anything over 200 runs can be considered a good total on the board. The spinners can play a part in the middle.