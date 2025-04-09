Glenn Maxwell reprimanded for breaching IPL Code of Conduct during PBKS vs CSK clash The fines and penalties are raining in the ongoing IPL as Glenn Maxwell became the latest name to join the bandwagon after breaching the Code of Conduct. Maxwell was dismissed for 1 with the bat but took a crucial wicket with the ball against the Chennai Super Kings.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) reprimanded Punjab Kings all-rounder Glenn Maxwell for breaching the Code of Conduct during his side's second home game of the ongoing season against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Mullanpur. Maxwell was fined 25 per cent of his match fee and accumulated one demerit point in his name for the season for committing Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the Code of Conduct, which pertains to the abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a match.

"Glenn Maxwell admitted to the Level 1 offence under article 2.2 (abuse of fixtures and fittings during the Match) and accepted the Match Referee's sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," the IPL statement read.

The exact reason for the penalties wasn't mentioned in the statement, however, it looks likely that one or two fielding instances where Maxwell couldn't stop the ball from reaching the boundary might have induced a severe reaction. It was a night of dropping catches as both teams missed as many as eight catches with very few sticking to hand.

As per the IPL Code of Conduct, "Article 2.2 includes any action(s) outside the course of normal cricket actions, such as hitting or kicking the wickets and any action(s) which deliberately (i.e. intentionally), recklessly or negligently (in either case even if accidental) results in damage to the advertising boards, boundary fences, dressing room doors, mirrors, windows and other fixtures and fittings. For example, this offence may be committed, without limitation, when a Player swings his/her bat vigorously in frustration and causes damage to an advertising board."

Maxwell didn't have a great day with the bat, getting dismissed for just one but took a crucial wicket of Rachin Ravindra with the ball, helping the Punjab Kings in their defence of 219. The win was set up by the young Delhi opener Priyansh Arya, who smashed his maiden IPL ton in just his fourth appearance in his debut season. His 39-ball ton was the fastest by an uncapped player and joint-fourth fastest in IPL history while being ably supported by Shashank Singh and Marco Jansen at the end, taking the score beyond CSK's reach.