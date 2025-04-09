ICC Women's World Cup Qualifiers 2025 Live telecast: When and where to watch on TV and streaming in India? Six teams will fight it out in a round-robin format in Lahore to stake their claim for the final two spots in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 later in India. Pakistan will take on Ireland while the West Indies will be up against Scotland on the first day of the qualifiers on April 9.

Pakistan will host the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifiers 2025 in Lahore starting Wednesday, April 9 with six teams fighting it out for the two spots to qualify for a place in the 13th edition of the Women's World Cup later this year in India with six sides already locked in. Pakistan, West Indies, Bangladesh and Ireland were the four bottom-finishing sides in the 2022-2025 ICC Women’s Championship while Scotland and Thailand were the two next-best teams on rankings to be in a position to qualify for the World Cup.

The tournament will be played in round-robin format with each of the six teams playing the other five once. The top two teams on the points table will go through. All matches will take place in Lahore at a couple of venues, with six of them being day-night fixtures and the rest will be played in the daytime. It has been a busy schedule for Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, which was recently the host to the ICC Men's Champions Trophy and is also set to host the Pakistan Super League matches from April 24, five days after the final.

Pakistan will take on Ireland and the West Indies will be up against Scotland on the first day. Even though Pakistan and West Indies are the more fancied sides, no one can be taken lightly, especially the likes of Ireland and Scotland who have shown that they have players, who can perform on the big stage.

When and where to watch the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Qualifiers live on TV and OTT in India?

The ICC Women's World Cup qualifiers will begin on Wednesday, April 9 at the Gaddafi Stadium and Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) Ground in Lahore. Out of 15 matches, six will be day-night, and the rest will be day matches. The day matches will kick off at 10 AM IST while the day-night matches will begin at 2:30 PM IST from April 9 to 19 with April 12 and 16 being the rest days.

Unfortunately, the matches won't have a live telecast on TV in India but the qualifiers will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website for the Indian audience.