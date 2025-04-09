GT vs RR, IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals match It is the Jos Buttler derby in Ahmedabad with the former England white-ball captain set to play against his former franchise Rajasthan Royals for the first time in eight years. Gujarat Titans will aim to continue the winning momentum against the Royals, who have picked up their campaign as well.

Gujarat Titans have been sensational in the 2025 edition of the IPL since the loss in their opening clash against the Punjab Kings. Despite being short on player availability with Kagiso Rabada returning home due to personal reasons and no news on Glenn Phillips and Gerald Coetzee's fitness, the Titans have managed their resources pretty well and the ones on the field have performed outstandingly to put their team in second spot on the table after just four games.

The Titans have benefitted from the form of three of their bowlers being at the peak of their powers with Mohammed Siraj taking care of the powerplay and Prasidh Krishna and R Sai Kishore doing their thing in the middle overs. With their top three in outstanding touch, GT's middle order hasn't really been tested. At 16/2 in the last game, there was an expectation that the middle order might get an opportunity in Hyderabad but it wasn't to be as the plan to play Washington Sundar at 4 just worked out perfectly.

So what do Rajasthan Royals need to do? Probably repeat all of the things they got right in Mullanpur on Saturday. The Royals have picked up their campaign after a defeat in the first two games and it seems to be coming together for the Men in Pink with Jofra Archer storming back into form and the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson and Nitish Rana getting the runs. It promises to be a cracking encounter, especially with the form the two teams have shown of late.

My Dream11 team for IPL 2025 Match 23, GT vs RR

Jos Buttler (C), Sai Sudharsan, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer (vc), Dhruv Jurel, Mohammed Siraj, Sandeep Sharma, Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar

Probable Playing XIIs

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(wk), Washington Sundar, Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma/ Arshad Khan

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (w/c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Kumar Kartikeya, Tushar Deshpande