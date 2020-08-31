Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis shine for Cummins XI in Australia's intra-squad match

Steve Smith faced only eight balls in Australia’s second intra-squad cricket match on Sunday, with Glenn Maxwell scoring a century and Marcus Stoinis also impressing.

A team led by Pat Cummins successfully chased down 250 for victory with 51 balls to spare at the Rose Bowl in a 50-over contest against Aaron Finch's XI.

The game was part of Australia's preparation for its upcoming white-ball series against England.

Smith had been denied the opportunity to bat in the first intra-squad fixture when the match was abandoned last Friday due to rain only 5.5 overs into the chase.

This time the sun was shining in Southampton, but Smith's first innings since March concluded following a run-a-ball eight when Riley Meredith had him caught behind.

It was left for Stoinis and Maxwell to pick up the baton and — after the opener had hit 87 — Maxwell scored 108 off 114 balls to help Cummins' team to win by two wickets.

Cobwebs, what cobwebs? 🕸@Gmaxi_32 has hardly batted on turf since February, but you wouldn't know it! pic.twitter.com/oJt8yWc9LT — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 31, 2020

Earlier, David Warner hit a 44-ball 34 before he fell to delivery from Cummins. Andrew Tye required treatment after he was caught by a Stoinis bouncer, but he recovered and put on 106 with Mitchell Starc for the seventh wicket.

The first of Australia's three T20 internationals against England — all at Southampton — will take place on Friday. The teams will also meet in three One Day Internationals at Manchester.

