Geoffrey Boycott launches scathing attack on England after Perth Test loss against Australia Former England cricketer Geoffrey Boycott took centre stage and lambasted the England side for their horrid performance against Australia in the first Ashes 2025-26 Test at the Perth Stadium that ended in two days.

The Ashes 2025-26 began with Australia registering a dominant victory against England. The two sides locked horns at the Perth Stadium for the first Test, and it took the Aussies only two days to dispatch England, registering an eight-wicket win to take the lead in the series.

The loss for England attracted heavy criticism from many fans and experts, and former England cricketer Geoffrey Boycott came forward and slammed the side for their tactics, opining that it is impossible to understand the kind of cricket they play.

"From this has-been the message is simple: when you keep throwing away Test matches by doing the same stupid things, it is impossible to take you seriously," Boycott wrote in his column for The Telegraph UK.

"Duckett got a good ball but Pope gave it away for the second time in this match, driving at a very wide ball outside off stump. How can he not realise it is a sucker ball tempting him to do something daft?" Boycott questioned.

Boycott talked about Head’s performance in the second innings

It is worth noting that England posted a target of 205 runs for Australia to chase down in the second innings. Putting in a brilliant performance, Aussie opener Travis Head amassed 123 runs to his name and took the game away from England right from the get-go.

"England had gone from euphoria to the depths of despair. They lost the initiative and momentum had swung to Australia in the time it takes to make a cup of tea," Boycott said.

"Once Head got momentum England lost the plot and then got sucked into bowling bouncer after bouncer. Difficult moments in a match call for batsmen, bowlers and captains to think on their feet. Sadly, our guys have only one way of doing things," he wrote.

