Cricket Australia headed towards hefty financial loss after Ashes opener ends in two days With the first Ashes 2025-26 Test ending in just two days, Cricket Australia is estimated to be hit with a major financial loss due to the ticket revenue loss for days three and four of the Perth clash.

The Ashes 2025-26 series opener at the Perth Stadium began on November 21. Where fans expected a thrilling encounter between Australia and England that could go on to last five days, it was ended in a mere two days. The two sides completely went through their batting innings on day 1 of the clash, and by the end of day 2, Australia had beaten England by eight wickets.

Due to the game ending in just two days, three days of cricket and tickets going to waste, Cricket Australia is headed for an estimated loss of Rs 17.36 crore. The loss comes solely from the ticket revenue for days three and four of the Perth Test.

It is worth noting that a total of 51,531 attended day 1 of the clash, with 49,983 attending the game on day 2. Surpassing the record previously set at the venue of 96,463 when India visited. The premature end of the clash sees the board suffer some heavy revenue losses, and they would hope that such short clashes can be avoided for the remainder of the series.

CA chief executive Todd Green opened up on the situation

Speaking of the heavy estimated loss, Cricket Australia’s chief executive, Todd Green, took centre stage and opened up on the situation. Even before Australia’s first innings had finished, Green had talked about his worry of the game not making it to day three.

"It's difficult for a number of different groups, Our broadcasters first of all. Certainly us, on ticket sales and our partners and sponsors. There's a big economic impact on this series,” Green told SEN. Speaking of the series, after the first Test, Australia and England are now slated to take on each other in the second Test from December 4. The two sides will face off at the Brisbane Cricket Ground, Woolloongabba, Brisbane for the second clash.

