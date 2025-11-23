'Not reading Kuldeep': R Ashwin questions South Africa's game plan against spin ahead of day 2 Former India international Ravichandran Ashwin took centre stage and questioned South Africa's plan to tackle spin after Kuldeep Yadav took three wickets against them on the day 1 of the second Test between the two sides.

India and South Africa kicked off the second Test of the ongoing multi-format series between the two sides. They took on each other at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati for the second Test from November 22, and the game saw South Africa batting first after winning the toss.

The Proteas showed some resilient performances with the bat as Temba Bavuma and Tristan Stubbs sought to build a formidable partnership. However, it was Kuldeep Yadav who was brilliant for India on day 1. Taking three wickets, the star spinner helped India finish the day with the Proteas on 247/6.

Speaking on the same, former India international cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin took centre stage and talked about how the Proteas are not making a game plan for Kuldeep Yadav.

“South African batters are not reading Kuldeep. They are trying to play him off the pitch. The way Tristan Stubbs batted, he was searching for the ball, played a defensive shot, and then thought that if the ball comes in, he will be bowled or it might be a googly, he could get beaten, so cover both sides and that's how he got out,” Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin branded day 1 as India’s day

Furthermore, Ashwin talked about how day 1 of the second Test belonged to India, he also opined that South Africa will now have to post a big total on the board to stay in the game.

“It was India’s day. I don’t think it was South Africa’s day. South Africa batted the way they did in Kolkata. Maybe they were thinking the wickets are tough and will break. But this is winter in Guwahati, and in my opinion, these wickets won’t break much. They might start breaking a little bit more, but as long as there is moisture in the air, that will not allow the wicket to break much. There will be some assistance for fast bowlers, but it will start getting better from tomorrow onwards to bat,” Ashwin said.